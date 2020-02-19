Extra security on Geldropseweg during Carnaval

There will be extra security on Geldropseweg during this year’s Carnaval parade.



In addition to the glass and cans ban that applies throughout Eindhoven, there will be an organised event location on Geldropseweg at the intersection of Stratumsedijk and Bilderdijklaan. “We are going to place fences here”, Dorus de Bruyn, owner of Dijk 9, announces. “We have arranged extra security.”

“Those security guards are in direct contact with the organisation that will keep an eye on everything, from afar. If it gets too crowded, the fences will close temporarily, so that it does not get too crowded on this narrow stretch of road”.

Last year things got out of hand. Drunken spectators wreaked havoc on seven cars. “It was just too busy here last year, and with too many people in one place, it simply becomes unsafe”, De Bruyn says. “We want to avoid that. Carnaval should be a celebration for everyone. It is a pity that security is needed, but safety comes first”.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven