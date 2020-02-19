Striking residential towers to be sustainably heated

The new colourful residential complex on the corner of Marconilaan and Boschdijk will be heated sustainably. This was announced by the developer, SDK Vastgoed, and energy company, Ennatuurlijk.

The complex, called De Bakermat, will contain 235 flats. The apartments will be connected to the city’s heating network. The biomass power plant on Strijp-T is the energy source for this network. A plan for tenants will also be put in place where they will be able to make easier use of electric cars and bicycles.

In recent years, scientists have had doubts about biomass sustainability. Biomass power plants could even produce more emissions than polluting coal. But the Municipality says the Eindhoven power stations do contribute to a cleaner world.

The construction of De Bakermat has already started. The building should be completed by the end of next year.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven