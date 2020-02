A garage box burned out on Mauritsstraat in the night from Sunday to Monday.

The fire was discovered around 3:30 and was quickly under control, although the fire brigade had to deploy a second sprayer. The two adjacent garage boxes were severely damaged by the blazing fire.

According to a local resident, someone would regularly stay in the garage unit where the fire started. No one was hurt. It is unclear what caused the fire.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk