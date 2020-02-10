TU/e student wins Cycling Championship

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) student Lisa Scheenaard has won the Dutch Headwind Cycling Championship for the second time.

On a normal bicycle without gears and with coaster brakes, 250 trained and untrained cyclists competed against each other and against wind speeds of 8 on the Beaufort scale (equivalent to 62-74km per hour). This event took place yesterday in Oosterschelde, Zeeland.

Lisa Scheenaard from Eindhoven won the ladies race in 23 minutes 8 seconds.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Nicole Cullinan