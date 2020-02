Eindhoven Airport advises travellers to keep a close eye on the flight schedule due to delays caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara affected the whole country on Sunday. In the morning there were heavy gusts of 75-100 km per hour. Further heavy gusts of 100-120 km per hour are expected on Monday evening.

Go to the airport website for up-to-date reports on flight delays and adjustments.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Nicole Cullinan