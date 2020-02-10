Storm Ciara still causes nuisance

Many trees did not survive the Ciara storm on Sunday evening and Monday night. Also on Monday morning the strong wind caused a lot of nuisance.

On both Marathonloop and the cycle path over Oirschotsedijk in Eindhoven, trees fell over the road on Sunday evening. The fire brigade has cleaned up the fallen trees.

Storm Ciara has been going strong in the Brabant region on Sunday and Monday night, but the total damage seems to be better than expected. On Monday morning there was still a strong wind that caused the necessary nuisance. The KNMI issued code yellow.

Road and air traffic

The strong wind caused nuisance especially on the roads to Eindhoven and at Eindhoven Airport. On both the A2, A67 and A270 there were longer traffic jams than usual on Monday morning. It was also particularly busy on Kennedylaan and Sterrenlaan towards the city center.

Eindhoven Airport also couldn’t escape the stormy wind. All departing flights on Monday morning were considerably delayed. The flights to Innsbruck and Barcelona had even been canceled. The planes that landed had hardly been delayed.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk