Boy injured in violent robbery

During a violent robbery on the Leendert Donkerstraat in Eindhoven, a boy was wounded on Monday evening.

The boy had arranged to meet an old acquaintance around 19.30 hours. When he was in the car with him, he was threatened by someone who was sitting in the back seat. Among other things, he had to drop off his phone. Then he was thrown out of the car.

The victim was injured and was taken to the hospital by the officers. The police is investigating this crime.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.