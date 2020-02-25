Spectators don’t miss the absence of big floats

Carnival goers in Waalre and Geldrop understand this year’s sober carnival parade.

Spectators didn’t like the parades any less, after the organisation had decided to take the big floats out of the parade. This was decided because of the strong winds. Only running groups participated.

Last weekend many parades were cancelled because of the stormy weather. Also in Eindhoven the parade was cancelled.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. click here for more info.