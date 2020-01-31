Diving Cup kicks off

The Eindhoven Diving Cup started yesterday. Participants from 18 countries are taking part in this 21st edition of the competition. It is the largest competition of its kind in Europe.

Thirty teams will compete in the four-day-long tournament. Included are Dutch Olympic divers. The Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium in Tongelre will host this event until Sunday, 2 February.

The Eindhoven Diving Cup is a tournament focused on youth. This year, the “Junior Stars” will compete. This is a new category created for very young divers. These youngsters not only perform dives, themselves. They can also learn from the older competitors.

Yesterday’s results can be seen here. Training for today’s dives started at 08:00. The day will end with the day’s final awards ceremony at 19:00.

Saturday and Sunday’s competitions will run from 09:00 until about 19.00, and from 09:00 until about 15:30, respectively. The complete competition schedule is available here. Day tickets cost €5 for adults. Children up to 12 can enter for free as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Source: Eindhoven Diving Cup

Translator: Melinda Walraven