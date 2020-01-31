Will Eindhoven host the next Women’s Champions League final?

Eindhoven’s City Council has officially applied to bring the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final to the Netherlands in 2023. This is in partnership with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) and Philips Stadium.

Next month, in March, it will become clear whether this bid was successful. UEFA’s Executive Committee will announce which country will host this final. Last year, the Dutch Women’s Football team, the OranjeLeeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses) reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. That was the first time this had happened.

“This is a great stimulus for girls’ and women’s football. The KNVB would like to strengthen and expand this in the coming years,” reads an Eindhoven Municipality press release. “By bringing the final of the Women’s Champions League to the Netherlands, we want to show girls that they can reach the highest podium at club level. It is a great way to inspire the youth and leave behind a legacy.”

Eindhoven was chosen as host city

Last year, discussions were held with various municipalities and stadiums. This was to see of these is best suited to host the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2023. “Eindhoven was chosen because of the city’s sporty and innovative character. It’s top position in technology, design, and knowledge were also contributing factors,” reads the press statement.

“Football is enormously important for Eindhoven,” says Stijn Steenbakkers, Eindhoven’s Councillor for Economics, Brainport, Innovation, Education, and Sport. “PSV and FC Eindhoven make many-a-Eindhoven resident’s heart beat faster every weekend. Women’s football has also developed rapidly in the region in recent years.”

“Should Eindhoven win the bid for the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2023, we want to develop and promote an extensive programme. This will be aimed at further stimulating women’s football in our city. Together with our nearby airport, the Philips Stadium located in the heart of the city centre, and the hospitable city we are, I believe there is no better candidate than Eindhoven.”

Phillips Stadium

Philips Stadium was the setting for two of the OranjeLeeuwinnen games in the 2019 Women’s Champions League. “Organising a UEFA Women’s Champions League Final would be an honour. That job would be in good hands with us,” adds Toon Gerbrands, PSV’s General Director.

“PSV and Eindhoven are very experienced in organising well-known, internationally acclaimed events. This smart city in the Brainport region has been an excellent host of numerous events for many years – in the cultural and, of course, top football sectors. Hospitality is the hallmark of the city and region.”

Source: Eindhoven Municipality

Translator: Melinda Walraven