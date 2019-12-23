Robbery at gold exchange office in Eindhoven

A robbery was committed at a gold exchange office in Eindhoven. The staff was threatened with a firearm.

On Monday afternoon a man committed a robbery with a firearm around 16:40 at a gold exchange office on Leenderweg in Eindhoven.

The police let it be known that there was a struggle between the owner and the robber. The owner remained unharmed. The robber has taken an unknown amount of money.

The police are looking with several units and a police helicopter. The perpetrator may be driving a gray BMW. He has a light-toned skin colour and a beard. He is wearing a black jacket, a brown cap and a white/blue shopping bag. The police asks witnesses to report on 0900-8844 or anonymously on 0800-7000.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk