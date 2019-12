PSV beat PEC Zwolle 4-1 on Saturday evening. This concludes a disappointing calendar year for the club.

It was the Zwolle-based team which scored the first goal after 12 minutes. But Jorrit Hendrix managed to equalize the score after six minutes. In the 26th minute, Ihattaren scored the second goal: 2-1.

Bruma scored the third goal for the Eindhoven team in the 51st minute. Gapko scored the last goal in the 72nd minute, ending the game in 4-1.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk