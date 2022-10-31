Building heavily damaged in explosion

A building on Tongelresestraat in Eindhoven was badly damaged in an explosion last weekend. Police say it may have been a deliberate act.

At around ten to four in the night from Friday to Saturday, the silence was broken on Tongelresestraat by an explosion. The front of the building was badly damaged by the blast. It is not yet clear whether it was an attack or an accident, but the police suspect that the explosion was intentional.

The area was cordoned off for further investigation. The Explosieven Opruimingsdienst (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service) was on site for this purpose. Also, the police took statements from people who may have seen or heard something.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn