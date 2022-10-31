PSV keeps clean sheet with simple win over NEC

PSV has followed up well on the great victory over Arsenal in the Europa League. NEC was defeated at home on Sunday afternoon, by 3-0.

Not surprisingly, striker Luuk de Jong started against the Nijmegen team. Armando Obispo and Jordan Teze also had a starting spot. The two defenders had to settle for a place on the bench last Thursday. Unlike the game with Arsenal, PSV was the favourite this time. The visitors from Nijmegen had never won in the Philips Stadium before.

Also this time the Eindhoven club was the dominant party. A first attempt by El Ghazi was stopped by Cillissen, but moments later it was a hit. A pass from Gakpo was shot in by El Ghazi. Cheering was not yet in order, though, because De Jong was in the range of the shot. However, as he was not impeding El Ghazi, the goal was approved by VAR. The same striker doubled the score in the first half, but this time his hit was disallowed because Gakpo was offside.

PSV’s second goal came just after the break. Xavi Simons was knocked down in the penalty area and Luuk de Jong scored from eleven metres. The visitors seemed to answer this with a goal, but Ivan Marquez headed the ball wrong. Noni Madueke signed for the 3-0 in the final minutes with a slider. That was it, so PSV kept a clean sheet for the second time in a row.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn