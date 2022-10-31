Halloween and horror in the Distelstraat

Little witches, monsters on stilts and plenty of candy. These are the ingredients for the spooky Halloween night in Eindhoven’s Distelstraat this weekend. Hundreds of dressed-up children came from all over the Kruidenbuurt neighbourhood to have a look.

The party is popular. You can tell by the many visitors who stopped by this year. Big clown heads, witch circles and cobwebs lit up the street and houses.

Terrifying

Screams and howls ring out from the speakers of houses where sweets lie on the tables and dressed-up residents sit waiting for the children. Together, it creates a spooky atmosphere that is still just a little too scary for some young children.

Local residents keep a watchful eye and make sure the tour is fun for everyone. Children fill their bags and buckets with sweets or they run through the haunted house for the fourth time.

Socialising

The residents have spent weeks dreaming up and creating outfits and decorations. They especially enjoy being together. “We have just moved here, and get in touch with the neighbourhood easily through parties like this,” explains resident Kim Obbens. The organisation plans to involve more streets in the neighbourhood event in the coming years.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan