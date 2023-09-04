Pending court decision for extended stay of Ukraine migrants

98 Ukrainian refugees will be allowed to stay longer in Eindhoven pending a ruling by the Council of State. The municipality has decided.

Early last week, Eindhoven municipality announced that the stay of Ukrainian refugees would end as of 4 September. It concerns 98 people in Eindhoven, while nationwide it concerns some 2,900 refugees.

The refugees can return to their country of origin or to another country where they can stay (semi-)permanently.

Lawsuit

However, those plans are going on hold for a while, Eindhoven municipality informed on Friday. This is because the termination of the Temporary Protection Directive (RTB), which allowed Ukrainians to stay in the Netherlands, was the subject of a lawsuit filed by a refugee in cooperation with Vluchtelingenwerk Nederland.

The court ruled in that case that the Ukrainians’ right to temporary shelter should not be terminated just like that. However, the Immigration Department (IND) has appealed against that ruling.

Uncertainty

As a result, the current situation is unclear, Eindhoven municipality believes. The city council has therefore decided, until a ruling by the Council of State, to continue providing accommodation to the Ukrainian refugees for the time being. The Council of State is expected to issue a ruling by 2 October.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan