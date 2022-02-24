Code yellow for Brabant on Thursday afternoon-KNMI weather alert

Thursday will be stormy again with strong gusts of wind. The KNMI has therefore announced code yellow in Brabant for Thursday afternoon.

The warning applies to the entire country, with the exception of Overijssel, Gelderland, Utrecht and the Wadden Islands. Rijkswaterstaat warns traffic to take care.

Wind gusts of 75 kilometres per hour

There will be strong winds, with gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour in our province. This will happen mainly during showers that pass over the country. For the time being, code yellow applies from two o’clock until six o’clock in the afternoon.

KNMI sets code yellow if there is a chance of dangerous weather. During the storms of the past week, code orange and even code red, a warning for extreme weather and high risk, was issued as well.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by Simge Taşdemir