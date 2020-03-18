<) University physically in lock-down. Education goes fully digital

In a podcast interview, Prof. Frank Baaijens, rector of Eindhoven University of Technology responded to many questions about the rigorous measures that the university is taking to halt the spread of the Corona virus.

TU/e announced rigorous measures, physically locking down the university, and trying to rapidly convert to all digital education.

Radio 4 Brainport interviewed the rector, Prof. Frank Baaijens with reactions from Limi Kalapurackal, Andy Baroja, Anton Alexeev, studying and researching at the university. Further thanks to Chaitali Sengupta of EindhovenNews.com for bringing in Corona reactions from the internationals.

Radio 4 Brainport recorded the interview as a podcast.