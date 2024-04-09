Driver of mobility scooter badly injured

A mobility scooter was hit by a car on the John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven on Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The accident happened at the intersection with the ring road. Eyewitnesses told Omroep Brabant that the driver of the mobility scooter ignored a red traffic light. Multiple ambulances and a trauma helicopter arrived at the scene after the accident.

The victim was stabilised on the street and then taken to the hospital. The accident caused traffic delays. Police were on hand to direct traffic.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn