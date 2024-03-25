Parents do want measles vaccination for their child now

More than a week after the measles outbreak in the Eindhoven region, more and more parents are deciding to have their child vaccinated after all.

The GGD in south-east Brabant is seeing an increase in parents coming forward for the BMR vaccination. So far, ten extra appointments have been scheduled for children up to 9 years old. They previously missed their vaccination.

GGD Brabant-Zuidoost also has about 50 more requests pending from parents who want to know whether their child is eligible for an appointment. “For example, we get requests to vaccinate children earlier than nine years of age,” a spokesperson informs.

Protection

Children are offered the mumps, measles and rubella (BMR) vaccination when they are 14 months and at the age of nine. Earlier vaccination is not necessary, according to the GGD. “In fact, vaccinating before 14 months is undesirable because then the longer-term protection is lower.”

Children of ten years and up who missed their appointment earlier will be invited by the GGD. They attend the National Vaccination Program in the coming weeks. This round of vaccination starts on Monday. There are two walk-in times daily. Parents are welcome without an appointment.

