All 106 detained climate activists released after Airport protest

All 106 climate activists arrested at the demonstration at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday have now been released. This was reported by a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service on Sunday. Whether the activists of Extinction Rebellion will be prosecuted will be considered later.

In the early afternoon, 31 protesters were detained for trying to get over a fence on the airport premises, and 75 others were detained in the terminal for refusing to comply with an order to leave there.

Cat and mouse

Those arrested inside were released on Saturday. According to the prosecution, they will not face criminal charges. The 31 activists who wanted to enter the runway are now also at large again. A file will now be drawn up against them. A decision will be taken on whether they will be prosecuted.

Extinction Rebellion’s action started around 11.30 pm. One group gathered on the grass near the departure hall. Some six other groups tried to reach the runway via various other routes. This led to a cat and mouse game with the police.

Demands

Several groups at the airport fence were surrounded by policemen on horses. Around one o’clock, a large group of protesters entered Eindhoven Airport’s departure hall. Access to security was blocked by about 100 activists.

The activists had three demands. They include halving the number of flights at Eindhoven Airport, stopping private jets immediately and tax on kerosine. Eindhoven Airport is going to cut a thousand flights a year. Private jets will not be banned from the airport until 2026. Too little too late, the activists claim.

After two and a half hours, the Royal Military Police decided enough was enough. Nearly 75 protesters were rounded up one by one. “I am more afraid of the consequences of climate change than I am afraid of being arrested,” said one activist as she was led away by a police officer.

For Eindhoven news:Shanthi Ramani

Source:Studio040