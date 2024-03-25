MBO students win four gold medals

Baking bread, nursing and welding. Summa College in Eindhoven can look back on a successful National Vocational Championship. The MBO students managed to achieve a podium finish seven times. They received a gold medal four times.

In Den Bosch, 600 MBO students competed during the finals of ‘Skills Heroes’. The competition was divided into sixty subject areas. This includes fashion, nursing and welding. Each student had to complete an assignment watched by a professional jury, consisting of people from education and business.

Lisa Hoppenbrouwers (21), Denise Sweegers (19), Ginger Brentjens (19) and Willem van de Ven (22) did well. They won gold in the categories of facility service provider, dental assistant, pastry shop and boulanger respectively. Three other students from the Eindhoven school also took a medal home.

Keylie Welte (21) and Valerie Biemans (20) finished in second place in the field of nursing and legal services respectively. The last medal went to Pleun van Krieken (27). She won bronze in the management assistant category.

