In connection with the Urban Dance Days Eindhoven 2024 you can be part of an expanded edition of Braincandies about “Understanding Urban Dance Culture” on May 5.



This special Braincandies Large Live event welcomes all, whether you’re a seasoned member of the HipHop community or a newcomer eager to dive in the world of urban dance.

Braincandies is a series of events where various (amateur) speakers climb the stage and are given the opportunity to share, teach and inspire about different subjects.



Braincandies Large Live about Urban Dance will be in Parktheater Eindhoven on Sunday, 5th of May 2024 from 15.00 to 17:00 (doors open at 14:30).

Speakers:

Tawatha Steendam – Leading a double life: academics with extraordinary second careers

Christian “Robozee” – Discover Influence and Inspiration in Unlikely Directions

Xenia Sairento – Empowering Urban Voices: Feminism’s Impact on Urban Culture

Andre “Drosha”Grekhov – Hip-Hop dance Artistic Odyssey: from Inspiration to Transformation”

And that’s not all – after the talks, you can enjoy drinks and the rest of the activities happening at Parktheater (included in the ticket price)!

Tickets costing 18.30 are available for purchase by clicking on ‘Sunday Day-Ticket’ via this link.

In case you would like to come but you can’t afford the ticket? Let Christian Boscheri know and he will do his best to arrange a free ticket for you!

The show will be in English with 4 talks of 10 minutes each, with interactive activities between each talk.