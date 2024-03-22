Eindhoven Airport starts terminal expansion this year

Eindhoven Airport announced that it will start terminal expansion at the end of this year. It is expected to be completed in three years. The current terminal is too small for the number of passengers travelling through the airport. The current terminal was built for about five million passengers, but that number has already increased to almost two million.

Baggage

The design for the structure is ready. The terminal will be some 10,000 square metres larger. There will also be a baggage basement. Eindhoven Airport believes this will speed up baggage handling. The renovation will create more space for catering and at the gates. The expansion will also enable passengers to disembark from several aircraft at the same time.

Gasless

According to Eindhoven Airport, the new terminal will be built with sustainable materials. The building will also be gas-free, with a thermal storage system. There will be 1100 solar panels on the roof.

The company Heijmans will probably carry out the construction job. The design is by EGM architecten, Iv Bouw, and Peutz. The airport expects passengers to experience limited inconvenience from the work.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.