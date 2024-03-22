Van Gogh Village Museum in Nuenen nominated

The renovated and expanded Van Gogh Village Museum in Nuenen has been nominated for the national title ‘Best Building of 2024′. This is an election by the Architects’ Association BMA. Eleven buildings stand a chance of winning the prize. The winner will be announced on 23 May.

Life Van Gogh

The museum in Nuenen portrays the life of painter Vincent van Gogh and the importance of his Brabant period for his overall oeuvre. The museum also shows the creation of his first masterpiece ‘The Potato Eaters’ and his journey towards it, with its many studies of hands, heads, and peasants. The building housing the museum was designed by Diederendirrix Architects from Eindhoven.

Building

Diederendirrix looked at the context for the extension of the Van Gogh Village Museum in Nuenen. The museum’s extension fits into the historic ribbon in the characteristic village. “The arch at the entrance is deliberately not symmetrical, but exactly the eye of the master, because Vincent made his first masterpiece in Nuenen. The layered design refers in many ways to the life and work of ‘peasant painter’ van Gogh.”

You can vote here for part of the ‘The Best Building’ competition. It is a public prize.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.