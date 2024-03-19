Gala clothing for the less fortunate

In Eindhoven this weekend, residents on a tight budget could visit a pop-up store for special evening wear. The organisation is planning a second edition next year as a result of a successful edition.

For many high school students, a graduation gala is something to look forward to at the end of the year. Yet some students cannot afford a gala outfit. “A gala is incredibly fun but not cheap. You pay at least 100 euros for a dress. Some people then have to drop out because they can’t afford it. So we think cheaper options should be available, hence the store,” says Wendy Sengers of ReShare Store Eindhoven. Together with Kledingbank Eindhoven, Dress for Success and Stichting Ik Wil, among others, they started this initiative.

“It feels great to be able to help with an outfit”, said Sengers. The initiator thinks it’s a shame when people miss out on the chance for a nice gala due to lack of money. “It’s terrible when your whole class is well dressed and you can’t come along or have to put on jeans. That gives a bad feeling that you don’t wish on anyone,” Hilde Jongeling says.

Noor, a customer in the store on the Marconilaan, also notices that a gala can be expensive but mainly comes for sustainability. “Why should I buy a new dress? I can’t afford that and can only wear the dress once anyway. Besides, it is also much better to buy a second-hand outfit.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn