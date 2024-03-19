Climate activists throw airport timetable into disarray

Extinction Rebellion will demonstrate at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday. Several airlines have therefore decided to adjust their schedules.

The climate activists are going to the airport because they believe that aviation from Eindhoven Airport emits too many harmful substances. Extinction Rebellion says it is happy that private flights from the airport will be stopped but finds the announced timeframe for this: 2026, far too late.

The campaigners demand a halving of the number of flights through the airport, an immediate stop to private flights, and

a tax on paraffin.

Travel schedules

In response, some airlines have adjusted their travel schedules. Transavia diverted some flights to Rotterdam-The Hague and Schiphol. WizzAir has decided to fly earlier in the day.

That Extinction Rebellion will demonstrate was already announced late last year. Last year, at a demonstration around the same time, about 100 activists were arrested as they entered the airport.

Source : Studio040

Translate by : Aysenur Kuran