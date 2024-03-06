Climate activists again occupy the TU/e building

Climate activists are taking action again on the TU/e grounds on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. This time the students are occupying part of the Auditorium building on the university campus.

The students are holding a sit-down action in a lecture hall in the middle of the building. The campaign is running without any problems. The students planned to stay in the building at night, but that was not possible. “We have been told by the building’s manager that we are not allowed to stay overnight, though there were certainly people who were willing to be arrested. This would be a personal decision for who wanted to stay or leave after a claim”, Robin Kwakkernaat, spokesperson for the action group, said.

Cut ties

University Rebellion previously demanded that Eindhoven University cuts all ties with the fossil industry. Oil company Shell will be present again during the recruitment days on Tuesday and Wednesday. During a previous occupation, demonstrators were violently removed from a boardroom.

Impact

The action group regularly talks to the university’s executive board about making the school more sustainable. These conversations lead to positive developments, but it is not enough, the activists believe. “The board has already declared a climate crisis and they have said that they will only work together on renewable energy projects”, Kwakkernaat says.

Despite these commitments, students continue to resist. “We will stay here as long as we believe that the university participates in the destructive practices of the fossil fuel industry. We believe it is extremely important to create awareness among students about the impact of fossil energy on the climate”.

Not only sitting

Protesters who participate in the occupation of the lecture hall do not have to be bored. Lectures are held and food is distributed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob