Councillor rejects cable car proposal

Monique Esselbrugge, mobility councillor, does not intend to conduct research into the arrival of a cable car between Strijp-S station and Eindhoven Airport.

That idea was previously suggested by cable car company Dopplmayr. “As far as I’m concerned, there will be no investigation into the cable car. I think it was an acquisition of a commercial party. In addition, a variant is proposed above the HOV3 line,” says Esselbrugge. The HOV3 line should run from Eindhoven Airport to Woensel.

Partly for this reason, the councillor does not see any merit in a cable car over part of that route. “That doesn’t seem wise to me. As far as I’m concerned, there will be no investigation,” says Esselbrugge.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez