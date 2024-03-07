Man seriously injured in city bus accident

A man was seriously injured in an accident with a city bus on Veldmaarschalk Montgomerylaan in Eindhoven.

He was crossing the street on a bicycle on Wednesday evening when he was hit by the bus. The man and his bicycle became stuck under the vehicle.

The bus was full of passengers and there were many bystanders. The emergency services therefore kept a screen in front of the victim.

The man has been taken to hospital. It is not clear what condition he is in now. Replacement transport has been arranged for the passengers.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez