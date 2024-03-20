Van Piere bookstore struggling with flooding

Van Piere in the heart of Eindhoven has to move temporarily, because the bookstore has been struggling with flooding for some time.

Jan Verhagen of Van Piere expects that part of the bookstore will have to open its doors across the street for approximately two months. In the meantime, the damage to the current building can be repaired. “It’s quite an adventure. The repair work had to be done anyway and this way we’re just going to make the best of it”.

Gender river

The exact cause of the flooding is not yet known. This may be due to Gender, a small river that flows beneath the street surface. “As a result, the water probably ends up in cellars and therefore also in here”, Verhagen says.

Damage

The damage is still manageable for now. To protect the books, Jan has a simple solution: “We make sure that we don’t have any books on the floor anyway, so that makes a big difference”.

