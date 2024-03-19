Design contest: PSV fans determine the look of the new shirt

PSV players Luuk de Jong and Johan Bakayoko playing soccer in your jersey? It may sound like a dream, but it could become reality. PSV is giving fans the chance to design the third shirt for the 2026-2027 season.

Normally this is a year-long process behind closed doors, but that is about to change. Shirt sponsor Puma and PSV are organizing a design contest for anyone who wants to participate. “Whether you are an experienced fashion designer or ‘just’ have a passion for PSV,” the club announced.

Creative people can still submit their designs until March 31. All entries will then be viewed by a group of prominent PSV players, including Luuk de Jong, Marcel Brands and Peters Bosz. They will then choose five shirts for PSV fans to vote on. The winner will be the third jersey for the 2026/27 season.

