Special trees in Meerhoven merit a party

Blooming cherries, giant sequoia trees that can grow meters thick and a rare Anna Paulownia tree that turns light purple once a year. The Arboretum in Park Meerhoven is so special that it merits a party.

There are many more remarkable things to say about the Ana Paulownia tree. It grows extremely quickly and came to Eurooe from the Far East during the time of the VOC, the Dutch East India Company. Once here, the ‘Princess Tree’ was named after the Russian wife of King Willem II. In Japan, the wood is used for jewellery boxes, instruments and surfboards.

Difficult start

The Arboretum had a difficult start due to the type of soil and water management. Not all trees survived the first years. Tom van Duuren, the Eindhoven tree expert who has been putting his heart and soul into the project for years, sometimes became despondent about it. “But thanks to a whole group of hardworking volunteers who come here every Wednesday to take care of the trees, the collection has become increasingly larger, more diverse and more special. We also regularly receive donations in the form of trees or money.” There are now more than a thousand species in the collection. “And that should simply be celebrated,” says Van Duuren.

At the tree festival on April 14, Mayor Dijsselbloem will plant a ‘handkerchief tree’. There is also a guided tour for adults and a treasure hunt for children. “I always use the name ‘handkerchief tree’ because of the special shape of the leaves,” says Van Duuren. Anyone who wants to know what fun facts can be told about this tree will have to attend the party themselves.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas