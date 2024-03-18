Discussions with NS about alternative travel options at Eindhoven Airport

Photo credit: Omroep Brabant

The municipality of Eindhoven will be discussing alternative travel options for short flights with the NS during the closure of Eindhoven Airport. Alderperson Maes van Lanschot gave this promise in response to the questions from D66.

The discussions are in the run-up to the closure of the airport in 2027, when Eindhoven Airport will be closed for a period of five months for renovation. “The renovation is really a matter for the airport itself. In my role, I will have discussions with NS about alternative transport,” says Van Lanschot.

No short flights

Eindhoven Airport is committed to sustainability. There are no flights under 500 miles from the airport, except for London.

Source: Studio040
Translated by Yawar Abbas

