Ergon staff get free help with tax return

In Eindhoven, employees of the Ergon get free help with completing their tax returns. According to the organisation, many employees of the sheltered workshop have financial worries.

Ergon

“Unfortunately, financial worries are very topical. It affects a large part of our staff,” says Ergon’s Ingrid Hems. For that reason, there will be help for employees on Saturday at two locations, on Paradijslaan and Rooijakkersstraat. Volunteers then sit ready to guide the staff.

Shame

Years ago, Ergon started a special counter and walk-in consultancy to help employees with money worries. These facilities are widely used. Hems: “The threshold for contacting existing facilities was high. Out of shame and also because our employees did not know where to turn. With our counter, we offer a safe and trusted environment where employees can go with their money worries.”

The volunteers on hand have a background in finance. They work, for example, at the Tax Office or accountancy firm BDO.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan