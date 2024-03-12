Illegal gambling operators get sentence reduction

A 45-year-old man from Geldrop has been acquitted on appeal in the case of an illegal online gambling and poker organisation. Two other suspects (43 and 45) from Geldrop and Eindhoven received 200 hours of community service.

The court in Den Bosch had sentenced the trio to two years in prison. On Tuesday, it will become clear why the sentences are so much lower.

Raid

The crime was detected in 2013. A raid was then conducted in De Regent, a residential tower in Eindhoven, among other places. Last year, the suspects had to pay €24 million to the state, which they allegedly earned from their illegal activities. It remains to be seen whether that will happen, as proceedings are still pending in the court of appeals.

The two main suspects who were given community service do have to serve six months in prison if they go wrong again. The court of appeal in Den Bosch has determined this and also wiped off the table the fine, which the court had imposed on all three main suspects.

Quote millionaires

The three suspects were in the top 100 young millionaires of the magazine Quote when they were arrested. One of them then had assets of about 11 million euros hence they were called Quote millionaires.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn