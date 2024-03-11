New Fontys campus construction celebrated with dance and music

The new building on the Fontys Hogescholen campus at Rachelsmolen in Eindhoven is ready. Students and administrators celebrated the opening with music and dancing.

Fontys

The college grounds now have three new education buildings. The job was started 2.5 years ago. A few months ago, the first students could already start working in the new buildings. This week is the official opening, with mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem and Fontys board chairman Joep Houterman among others. “They are beautiful and contemporary buildings where it is good to study and work,” Houterman said.

Buildings

One of the buildings houses an auditorium, two lecture halls and a restaurant. The second new building focuses on practice-based education and the third building houses teaching spaces and workplaces for staff and students.

City Square

The black fences surrounding the campus have been removed. In doing so, the university aims to create an open city square with lots of greenery. This should invite companies and institutions collaborating with Fontys to visit. Furthermore, the three buildings are gasless and rainwater is collected on site and reused.

Source: Studio040.nl

Transalted by: Anitha Sevugan