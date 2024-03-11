Most fines for speeding at Kennedylaan and Geldropseweg

In Eindhoven and its surroundings, the speed cameras on Kennedylaan and Geldropseweg are the most active. Last year, most motorists were flashed here.

Many fines

On John F. Kennedylaan towards the city centre, for instance, there were almost 25421 hits. The checks on Geldropseweg also resulted in many fines: 22733. In Brabant, it was only a speed camera on the A270 in Helmond that registered more more speeders.

In the Eindhoven region, you can also find the camera where hardly anyone drives too fast in all of Noord Brabant. At the junction where the Burgemeester Mollaan crosses the N69/Eindhovenseweg there were only three hits.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan