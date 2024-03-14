Challenging adventure in Uganda for Geldrop football coach

After a five-week adventure in Uganda, football coach Frank de Haan recently returned to the Netherlands. The Geldroppenaar worked in the African country, under the flag of the KNVB, to train novice trainers.

De Haan (59) was coach of fourth division team VV Hulsel last season, but decided not to renew his contract to embark on an adventure in Uganda together with his daughter. Ultimately, father and daughter Zoë left for the capital Kampala for the football project.

It was a dream come true for De Haan. “Zoë and I had already had the idea of ​​doing volunteer work together in Africa. She cared for and guided children and I worked as a football coach at a football school.”

The volunteer organisation Doingoood was approached. “They have a ‘football development’ project in Kampala and a youth centre project for children from the slums,” says De Haan. “This way we could take on this challenge together.”

Driving force

What motivated De Haan to train trainers in difficult circumstances and with limited resources. “The main reason for me was to help people from underdeveloped football countries, such as Uganda, and of course also to have a fantastic experience together.”

When he first came to the slum and to the football field of the Sokolo football academy, De Haan saw a field with many height differences, with some grass growing between the mud and stones.

“What will my role be here? That was my first thought. But it soon became clear that all players were very motivated and wanted to play football without any complaints. I got to work and was able to provide five weeks of good training to different age categories.”

Class

De Haan also gave a trainer course to seventeen coaches. “It is the culture in Uganda that children, if they perform poorly, are dealt with harshly by teachers. And also by coaches. This was an important part of my course, because most children often do not live in safe private circumstances.”

De Haan emphasised a different approach – such as ‘a safe environment, developing self-confidence, being able to trust your coach and respectful interaction’. “Through theory and practice, I tried to take the Ugandan coaches to a higher level. After an ‘official exam’ and certificate presentation, they were very grateful.”