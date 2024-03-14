PSV eliminated from Champions League

PSV was eliminated by Borussia Dortmund in the eighth finals of the Champions League on Wednesday evening. Luuk van den Braak and Yannick Eling reported on the competition on behalf of Studio040, and looked back a day later.

“In the end you have to say that the lesser team lost,” says Van den Braak. “Of course you start the match in a dramatic way, with a tactical plan that doesn’t work, which means you actually lag behind in the first half.”

“It went better in the second half, but then Dortmund allowed more. In the end, Dortmund took advantage of its chances over two games and PSV did not. That is the difference between the two teams,” says Van den Braak.

“You have to be honest, they scored a crucial goal very early and they could have scored even more,” Eling adds. “That allowed them to hang back later in the game. They have a few butchers at the back, so PSV did not create any big chances, except for Luuk de Jong’s in the 94th minute.”

‘Could have been more’

“It’s a cliché, but it has to be included at this level,” says Van den Braak. “And it’s a shame because you have the feeling that there could have been more against Dortmund. You can be eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League, and if that happens against Manchester City, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, everyone understands that. But here you have the feeling that there could have been more.”

Signed

“On the other hand, you should not forget where PSV comes from,” says Eling. “Every PSV supporter had signed up at the beginning of this season to reach the eighth finals of the Champions League. Then you miss two important players with Noa Lang and Ismael Saibari, because whether you can field Mauro or Saibari is quite a difference,” says Eling.

Impulse

“And if PSV stands with the bowl in its hands at the end of this season, then you can simply speak of the best season in years. Well, you might have been able to get even further in the KNVB Cup. But if you look at the Champions League campaign, the club has had a huge boost this season. You are assured of the Champions League and associated income early in the season, which also attracts new players. We can conclude that the foundation of the club is in place,” said Eling.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez