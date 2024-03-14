Eindhoven politicians restricting salaries of public administrators

The Eindhoven city council voted this week in favour of a proposal to standardise the salaries of directors of public organisations. This concerns organisations in which the municipality holds the majority or all shares, such as waste manager Cure, the Music Building or the Parktheater.

The salary of directors of organisations whose shares are 100 percent owned by the municipality may not be higher than that of an alderman. The city council already determined this in 2018.

Councilor Maes van Lanschot wanted to create more space in a new proposal so that on paper it is possible for the directors of, for example, the Parktheater or the Music Building to earn more.

This proposal met with resistance from the municipal council. PvdD and PvdA submitted a proposal in which they insisted on maximising the salary of directors up to the alderman’s salary. This proposal was adopted by a large majority.

Cure

It is possible to deviate from the salary standard for other director positions at parties where the municipality has a minority share. Provided the municipal council is informed about this. The reason for this discussion was a salary increase of almost 17 percent for the director of Cure in 2021 on the recommendation of an external party.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez