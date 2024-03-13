A2 closed due to major gas leak

At the High Tech Campus, a gas pipe is in danger of bursting due to a subsidence in the ground. The A2 between the Leenderheide junction and the Hogt and all side roads are therefore completely closed. People in a neighbourhood in Waalre are asked to stay indoors via an NL-Alert notification.

The need is great for Professor Holstlaan, where the gas pipeline is about to burst. The bending may have been caused by a leaking water pipe that caused a subsidence in the ground. Some containers surrounding the pipes have visibly sagged. The emergency services have now started flaring, which removes the gas from the pipe. In total, about 500 cubic meters of gas would be removed from the pipeline.

Hotels in the area must make an emergency evacuation plan. The entire highway – the N2, A2, and A67 is closed in both directions. Delays can extend into hours. People in a neighbourhood in Waalre, which is within 200 meters of the gas pipeline, have received an NL-Alert notification and are asked to stay indoors. Delay Rijkswaterstaat advises travellers to avoid the region. Traffic from Utrecht can best travel south via Nijmegen. The situation is expected to last until the evening rush hour. Hermes also announced that the necessary bus stops will be eliminated. There is no service at stops at the Genneper Parks, the Tongelreep swimming pool, the Dirck van Hornelaan and stops at the High Tech Campus.