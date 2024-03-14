Measles outbreak in Eindhoven Region

GGD Brabant-Zuidoost has received fifteen reports of people who have contracted measles. This includes fourteen children and one adult who have not been vaccinated.

According to the GGD, measles is a very contagious disease. The infected feel unwell with sneezing, coughing and fever. The disease also leads to inflamed eyes. But, the most prominent symptom of measles are the tell tale spots that appear on the skin after three to seven days of starting the infection. Usually, these start behind the ears and spread down to all parts of the body.

While measles may be mild in many cases, some may become seriously ill. Children and pregnant women who have not been vaccinated are at risk including the people suffering from immune disorders.

The GGD advises people who have not been vaccinated and who have symptoms such as fever and skin rashes to stay at home and contact their GP.