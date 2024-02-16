Summa College gets grant for adult education

Summa College will receive almost two million euros in funding from the central government to strengthen adult education. “Thanks to this subsidy, we can implement changes faster,” said Régine van Lieshout of Summa & Bedrijf, where the money is going.

Summa & Bedrijf is the branch within the Eindhoven mbo institution that deals with retraining and upskilling adults. The money will be used to provide more customisation in the educational choice of adults. “The orientation towards training can take place in many different ways and the backgrounds also differ greatly,” says Van Lieshout. “Responding to this appropriately requires major changes in the organisation, such as tailor-made, short learning paths, different ways of teaching and guiding,” Van Lieshout further explained.

According to the director, it is an important step to provide a “solid and relevant offer” for this group. The demand for professionals in the region is huge. There are expected to be more than 70,000 vacancies until 2030 alone, the comprehensive school states. However, according to Van Lieshout, it is also about the lifelong development principle. “As the largest MBO provider in the Brainport region, we bear a great responsibility to ensure that professionals can continue to develop,” he said.

Second grant application

“And there is even more good news,” said Van Lieshout. A second grant application has also been approved This is Pact Brabant. In this, Summa wants to develop a joint approach to adult education together with other Brabant educational institutions, companies, and government agencies.

Growth fund

The money for Summa & Bedrijf comes from the National Growth Fund. With this, the cabinet invests billions of euros in projects that contribute to the ‘sustainable and structural economic growth of the country’.

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta