No work to be done in coming years in Eindhoven Airport

It was announced on Wednesday that work will take place at Eindhoven Airport. The runway is to be renewed. Eindhoven Airport now announces that those works are still some time away.

The runway is also used by Eindhoven Air Base, other than the Eindhoven Airport. The work on the runway would require the airport to close for five months. However, the airport declares that this has not yet been established.

Eindhoven Airport informs this in response to news reports. “The start, duration, and extent of these works depend on final decisions by the Ministry of Defence as the owner of the field,” it said.

“If a final decision is taken by Defence to carry out the works, they will not start before 2027. A final decision is expected by the end of February, at which time the overall scope and schedule of the works will be known,” the airport said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta