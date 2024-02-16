Building complex in Woensel almost complete

A striking building project in the Woensel district. The apartment complex in Eindhoven’s Mensfort district, in the shape of a horseshoe, is now nearing completion.

56 owner-occupied houses will be there, from small to larger. With a wooden gallery on the inside and balconies on the outside. The facades and balconies of the complex are made of wood. According to construction company Huybregts Relou, the building is constructed from sustainable materials.

Roof

The roof will be green, with moss. It will also collect rainwater. The surroundings and the courtyard of the complex will also be green.

