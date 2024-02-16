Building complex in Woensel almost complete

By
Chaitali
-
Striking building project almost complete in Woensel
Photo Credit: Studio040

A striking building project in the Woensel district. The apartment complex in Eindhoven’s Mensfort district, in the shape of a horseshoe, is now nearing completion.

56 owner-occupied houses will be there, from small to larger. With a wooden gallery on the inside and balconies on the outside. The facades and balconies of the complex are made of wood. According to construction company Huybregts Relou, the building is constructed from sustainable materials.

Roof

The roof will be green, with moss. It will also collect rainwater. The surroundings and the courtyard of the complex will also be green.

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta

 

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleBigger homes for Dierenrijk tigers
Next articleSumma College gets grant for adult education

LATEST -infrastructue

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here