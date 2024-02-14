Ouderen Appèl asks council questions about possible racism

In response to a report by NOS (Dutch broadcasting corporation) showing that 1 in 10 civil servants in the state experience racism, Ouderen Appèl-Hart voor Eindhoven (elderly appeal-heart for eindhoven) has asked council questions.

Research shows that one in ten civil servants in the country has personally experienced racism in the workplace in the past year. Civil servants born outside Europe and those in lower pay scales are said to be particularly affected.

The council group therefore wants a response from the council to the survey. Ouderen Appèl also wants to know when was the last time research was done in Eindhoven on racism in the workplace and what measures are being taken today to combat racism.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob