Nuenen will put signs at bike crossing

The Municipality of Nuenen will place additional signs at the bicycle crossing of the express bike path across Collse Hoefdijk.

The current traffic situation is not yet safe enough, according to a study commissioned by the municipality. The bicycle crossing is not visible enough, according to VVN (mobility, public transport and road safety) and Fietsersbond (cyclists’ union). Local authorities will now place signs to alert motorists to the crossing.

In addition, Nuenen has also removed a sign at the crossing. This sign was put up indicating that the bike path was intended for two-way traffic. However, it is not. The under-sign has since been removed, according to the municipality.

Construction

The crossing is part of an express bike path being constructed between Eindhoven and Helmond. Residents have long been concerned about the safety of the path. The route runs parallel to the railroad between the two cities. In Nuenen, the path crosses the busy Collse Hoefdijk.

