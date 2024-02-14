Gas pipe catches fire on Pasteurlaan in Eindhoven

Fire brigade on standby

A fire broke out Sunday night on Pasteurlaan in Eindhoven. The fire started at the metre box of a residence.

When the fire started, a gas line also caught fire. When the Fire Department arrived at the scene, the occupant did not want to leave his home so he had to be pulled away by the police.

When the gas line was shut off the gas could be extinguished, the rest of the fire could be put out before that. Due to the fire, smoke and soot damage, the residence was declared uninhabitable.

