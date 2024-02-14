Watch here: the carnival church mass of Lampegat

Singing together and having fun, but also dwelling on life and being together. That is the Carnival Mass of Lampegat. It is a tradition and this year Catharinakerk was full again. “We do this by and for us”.



Imagine a mass in church during Carnaval, especially dedicated to Carnaval. In Lampegat (Eindhoven) it is possible. It is a catholic event after all.

Carnival is originally a Catholic celebration. It celebrates the beginning of Lent. This is the period of fasting for forty days before Easter, which begins on Ash Wednesday. To properly “survive” Lent, a feast is celebrated in the days before Ash Wednesday; Carnaval!

Vur en Dur Mekaor

Every year a Carnaval slogan is chosen. This year for Lampegat it is: ‘Vur en dur mekaor’. Brabant dialect for for and by each other and also mixed up together.

Watch below for the video impression of the Carnival Mass, with speeches, music, humor and a prayer:

(Priest speaks in Dutch)

